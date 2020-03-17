Newsfeed Now for March 17: Officer killed in MO; Coronavirus concerns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County man who became the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee describes his experience as "all over the board," confronting the feared virus and "mass hysteria," while also receiving comfort from his community.

In a statement provided to News 2, and posted to Facebook Sunday, Chris Baumgartner explained his family has "had a front row seat to the mass hysteria we are now experiencing as a nation" and that they have "been part of the story line."