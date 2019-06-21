Newsfeed Now for June 21st: Guns in Texas Churches, EF2 Tornado hits LA community

On Newsfeed Now for June 21st, the conversation started in Austin TX. A new Texas law will soon make it easier to carry handguns in places of worship. KXAN’s Wes Rapaport broke down what could happen.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

– In Benton, Louisiana, an EF2 tornado knocked down trees and powerlines. KTAL’s Zyneria Byrd took a look at some of the damage.

– In Mobile, Alabama, authorities say a man stole an ambulance and took it on a joy ride. WKRG’s Bill Riales talked about what he learned from police.

– In Birmingham, Alabama, one teen gets an up-close look at some of the state’s most sensitive information. WIAT’s Reshad Hudson shares his story.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.




