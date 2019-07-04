Newsfeed Now for July 4th: Boy Scouts become heroes; Arkansas boy remembered as “Army Man

On Newsfeed Now for July 4th, the conversation began in Camden, Arkansas. A young boy had a passion for the military. The 5-year-old passed away on June 20th. Because of his love for the military, his family asked those who served or are serving to attend his funeral in uniform. Soldiers from various parts of Arkansas and even surrounding states paid tribute. KTVE’s Gabrielle Phifer joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch in the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SCOUTS TURNED HEROES: The victim of a crash on a Kansas highway is getting the chance to thank the Boy Scouts and troop leader who saved her life. KSNW’s Krystle Sherrell shares the story.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:26 in the video above.

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: Assistance dogs can help with a variety of health matters. For one man living with a genetic disorder, his new best friend has given him back his independence. KLFY’s Megan Kelly reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:40 in the video above.

SEA OF PURPLE: Starting a new career from the ground up comes with a handful of challenges, but for one local couple, its what keeps them so strong. KSNT’s Molly Patt joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:23 in the video above.