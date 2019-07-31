Newsfeed Now for July 31: Democratic Debate heats up; 6-year-old boy helps to protect officers

On Newsfeed Now for July 31, the conversation began in Kansas. Back in January 1986, ‘Miss Molly’ was discovered in Mulberry Creek near a bridge off of I-70. She was never identified. Now authorities hope new DNA technology can help solve the crime. KSNW’s Craig Andres reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE: Democratic presidential candidates are closing out the latest debate in Detroit. CNN’s Kristen Holmes joined the conversation to talk about what voters could expect in Day 2 of the debate.

From left, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:10 in the video above.

WOMAN SPEAKS OUT: An unwelcome guest slithered into one woman’s hotel room. Melinda Major discovered it Friday morning. She at first thought the movement on her arm was her husband, but she then remembered he was not with her. WATN’s Rebecca Butcher reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:05 in the video above.

BACKING THE BLUE: Since a police shooting in 2016, one 6-year-old boy is on a mission to help protect those who are meant to protect us. WVLA’s Abbi Rocha reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 13:02 in the video above.