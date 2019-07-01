Newsfeed Now for July 1, 2019: President Trump makes history; Kanye West in Alabama

On Newsfeed Now for July 1st the conversation started in Washington, D.C. where there is new fallout from President Trump’s historic meeting with the North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un at the DMZ on Sunday.

Trump became the first sitting president to cross into North Korea. Nexstar White House Correspondent Brie Jackson joined the conversation.

In this Sunday, June 30, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SISTERS REUNITE: After 50 years of wondering “what-if”, three sisters reunite for the first time after being separated during childhood. WJTV 12’s Katey Roh had the chance to speak the sisters and find out how they were able to find each other.

SAYING “I DO”: This past weekend was the last weekend someone ordained online could have legally married a couple in the state of Tennessee. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joins the conversation.

CELEBRITY SIGHTING: Kanye West was spotted north of Mobile, Alabama in McIntosh Saturday evening. According to several viewers, he was attending a memorial service for his aunt who recently passed away. WKRG’s Blake Brown breaks down the social media buzz.

