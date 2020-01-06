Newsfeed Now for January 6: Church debates over split; Golden Globes wrap

11-year-old writes book inspiring others to stand up against bullying

On Newsfeed Now for January 6, the conversation centered around the Methodist Church. United Methodist Church leaders are proposing a split into more than one denomination in a bid to resolve years of debate over LGBT clergy and same-sex weddings, according to the church’s official news agency. We spoke to Tim Whitley, a member of a Methodist church in Little Rock, AR.

Other stories and scroll times:

GOLDEN GLOBES WRAP: The 77th Golden Globes were meant to be a coronation for Netflix. Instead, a pair of big-screen epics took top honors Sunday, as Sam Mendes’ technically dazzling World War I tale “1917” won best picture. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

GROWING TENSIONS: Iran’s supreme leader wept Monday over the casket of a top general killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, his prayers joining the wails of mourners who flooded the streets of Tehran demanding retaliation against America for a slaying that’s drastically raised tensions across the Middle East. Washington reporter Joe Khalil joined the conversation.

SEARCHING FOR A FRIEND: A disabled veteran who was visiting her family in Mobile for New Year’s Eve is missing her dog. WKRG’s Dana Winter reports.

