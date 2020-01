ARKADELPHIA, Ark. -- Most people know what fantasy league football is… but for the ones who do not know, I will explain.

According to www.dummies.com, Fantasy Football is where your team (NFL Team) competes against another team every week. During the NFL season, the real teams face each other and so do the fantasy teams in your league. The players' real time stats are converted into fantasy points by your league provider, and the fantasy team that scores the most points wins the game for the week.