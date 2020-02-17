Man says he was attacked over his hat

Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid

In our Newsfeed Now for Monday, February 17, 2020, we start our discussion with a Kansas man who is searching for love, and has a unique way of putting himself out there.

Jeff Gebhart has created a website so others can help him find a long-term girlfriend, and if it works out, he’ll pay you $25,000.

Our second story is about an Arkansas boy and a prized possession, as well as a newly-made friend who made sure the boy wouldn’t be without it.

Nine-year-old Owen Tschepikow and his family were on their way back from visiting his grandparents in Florida. Owen’s mother, Jennifer, said when the plane landed in Atlanta, they had to rush to get to their flight home, and Owen accidentally left behind his favorite hat.

After Jenny Trettin, who is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, noticed the hat, she decided to share her story on social media, and within a day she was able to find Owen’s mother and now he’s going to get his hat back.

In our final story, we talk about how one Arkansas teen’s way of paying it forward has gone viral.

Billy Cross, 19, was in a Walmart when he decided to step in and help pay for a video game a boy asked his grandmother for.

