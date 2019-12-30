Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30, plane crash in Lafayette kills 5, congregation in mourning after gunman attacked church, Identity thieves steal vehicle

Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas

A barbershop in Conway opens up about Mental Health

On Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30, A church in Fort Worth Texas was held up at gunpoint. Members of the church stopped the shooting in less than 10 seconds.

Click here for more or watch the video above.

OTHER STORIES ON NEWSFEED NOW TODAY:

PLANE CRASH: A small plane headed to the LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners game unexpectedly crashed, killing five on board including a New Orleans based reporter who was the daughter-in-law to a coach for the Tigers.

Click HERE for more or scroll to 2:35 in the video above.

IDENTITY CAR THEFT: It was a tough end of the year for an Arkansas car dealership, as a pair of thieves tricked a salesperson into handing over the keys to a brand new car, and taking off.

Click HERE for more or scroll to 6:50 in the video above.

Newsfeed Now streams every weekday at 11 a.m.