Newsfeed Now for August 30: Tracking Dorian; Pandas & the Trade War

On Newsfeed Now for August 30, the conversation began with Hurricane Dorian. Dorian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday night and is projected to hit Florida much harder than expected. WKRG Meteorologist Caroline Carithers joined the conversation.

There's an increasing chance for #Dorian to bring a triple-threat of dangers to the Florida east coast…



🌊life-threatening storm surge

🌬️devastating hurricane-force winds

🌧️heavy rains



The onset of tropical storm force winds could be as soon as Saturday evening.

Prepare NOW. pic.twitter.com/Moes49tcyu — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 29, 2019

DISPATCHER UNDER FIRE: A Fort Smith dispatcher’s conduct is in question over her handling of a drowning woman’s plea for help.

The 911 call was released Thursday documenting her last dying moments.

Dispatcher: “Ms. Debbie you’re going to need to shut up. I need to you to listen to me.”

Dispatcher: “This will teach you next time don’t drive in the water…I don’t see how you didn’t see it, you had to go right over it, so?”

KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill reports.

KNWA's Kelly O'Neill reports.

NO MORE PANDAS?: The Memphis Zoo is one of three zoos nationwide to have pandas from China. The pandas on loan to the U.S. could disappear with trade tensions rising between the U.S. and China. WATN’s Caitlin McCarthy reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 14:30 in the video above.