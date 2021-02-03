Newsfeed Now: First motions filed in second Trump impeachment; Woman names her ICU nurse as baby’s godmother

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Lawmakers are continuing to pay tribute to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.

Other stories in today’s show:

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL BATTLE: Following the filing of legal briefs ahead of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, both sides have ramped up their preparation efforts.

The legal briefs, filed by the House Impeachment Managers and Trump’s legal team revolve around whether the former president incited the Capitol riots. Republicans in the Senate backing Trump said they are unified in their defense.

The GOP has warned that if witnesses are brought in to the trial, they will push for FBI testimony that will supposedly show the riot was planned independently from anything Trump said. The former president’s legal team has argued Trump is not to blame for the riot. Moreover, the team has said it will block any attempts by the Democrats to use video footage from the event. Some Democrats, however, said the video makes the case clear.

CORONAVIRUS RELIEF UPDATE: After winning the presidential election, Joe Biden vowed to get Americans a new round of economic relief through $1,400 direct payments. Nearly a month later, we haven’t seen much movement on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that includes those checks for most Americans.

Late last week, Biden urged Congress to take immediate action. On Monday night, the president hosted 10 GOP senators at the White House to discuss their views on relief — which would include a smaller direct payment amount targeted to Americans most in need.

Republican were largely upbeat following the two-hour meeting.

The GOP proposal is a much slimmer $618 billion plan with $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press.

WOMAN NAMES HER ICU NURSE AS BABY’S GODMOTHER: A Missouri woman delivered her baby while in a coma battling COVID-19.

Now, she’s honoring an ICU nurse by naming her the child’s godmother.

HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE TEAMS PLAYING IN SUPER BOWL LV? Fans are starting to roll into Tampa for the Super Bowl.

We thought it’d be fun to find out how well they actually know their favorite team.

MLB WILL PLAY FULL SEASON WITH FANS IN STANDS: Baseball games in empty stadiums could soon be a thing of the past.

Major League Baseball announced on Feb. 1 that the season will start on time, and a limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands for games starting at Spring Training.

Anyone going to a game this upcoming season will not need a COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or even a temperature check. However, they will have to sit at least six feet apart from others and wear masks unless eating or drinking. There will also be a buffer zone around the dugout, meaning no fans in the first three rows unless a team puts up Plexiglas.

