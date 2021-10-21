Newsfeed Now: FBI finds remains at Florida reserve in Brian Laundrie search; White House plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Human remains were found Tuesday at Carlton Reserve in Florida where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie. He is a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death. Personal items, including a backpack and a notebook belonging to Laundrie, were also found in the 24,000-acre area.

See the full story on NewsNation

The White House is unveiling plans to roll out the coronavirus vaccine for children. The Biden Administration said kids ages 5 to 11 could get the shot as soon as the FDA approves it.

See more about this story on NewsNation

An officer with the Texas State Guard claims she was fat-shamed and forced out of the volunteer non-combat force.

See the full story on KXAN News

Supply chain issues continue to put up roadblocks for several businesses, including auto repair shops. Mechanics said car parts are hard to come by and service shops are looking at alternative ways to meet their customers’ needs.

See the full story on Siouxland Proud

Sisters who found out they were pregnant on the same day, also gave birth on the same day. Both women also gave birth at the same hospital.

See the full story on FOX4 News Kansas City