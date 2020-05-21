Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a major concern for people is how the virus spreads. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to learn more about COVID-19, it is believed to spread mainly from person to person and not through other ways, like touching surfaces.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

OPRAH’S GIFTS: Oprah Winfrey is giving grants to the cities she’s called home through her $12 million coronavirus relief fund. She announced Wednesday that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping underserved communities in Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BABY FATHER DATE: The birth of a baby is always a memorable experience. Add a pandemic and it’s more challenging. And with a required hospitalization for the mom, Bob Conlin and Shona Moeller had to get pretty creative to stick together in an incredibly frightening time. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VETERAN RECOVERS: Sixty-one-year-old Brion Jefferson’s first realized he had COVID-19 symptoms when his wife touched him. The eight-year United States Army veteran wasted no time and got to the hospital. Eighteen days later, he woke up on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.  KDVR’s Dan Daru reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

AXE THROWING: What started as a simple idea has now become the Quarantine Axe Throwing League, with competitors all over the world. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

