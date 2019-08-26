Mississippi College student sings “God Bless You, Chick-Fil-A”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’ve been to college, you know the struggles when it comes to on campus food. Well, one Mississippi College junior just learned a popular fast food chain is coming to campus, and he just had to make a song about it.

In the video, viewers can hear Jared Vardaman, a communications major at Mississippi College.

Jared told 12 News’ Lanaya Lewis he’s a big fan of comedian-songwriter Tim Hawkins and wanted to confess his appreciation for Chick-Fil-A coming to campus.

He did it through his song God Bless You, Chick-Fil-A.

Jared Vardaman says, “Chick-fil-A is kind of like the M.C. thing. Everybody loves Chick-fil-A at M.C. and it’s one in Clinton… but you have to go all the way there… you have to drive all the way back… you kind of have to fit it in between your class schedule. You have to ride over there and come back. Just to have one on campus is just convenient and it’s awesome. You get nuggets and run back to class.”

Jared says he’s been singing since his was a young boy and hopes to one day meet Tim Hawkins.