Louisiana residents react to stay-at-home mandate

Gov. Abbott signs new executive order to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in Texas

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Sunday, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home mandate for the state of Louisiana.

Most residents in Lafayette agree with the mandate hoping this will stop the spread and growth of the virus.

“It’s great that he is doing the stay-at-home mandate because with everyone being out it’s just everyone is getting sick.”

“I agree, the Governor makes a decision we have to follow it. Coronavirus will do its job, we have to do ours not to catch it.”

Residents say the mandate is important but people still need to do their part in stopping the spread in Louisiana.

“Stay home.”

“Wash hands, use sanitizer, don’t go near a lot of people.”

Some people tell me it is the unknown surrounding the virus that is making them take the extra precautions to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s exploded more than I was expecting. I’m not worried but the older population is at risk.”