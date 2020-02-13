KFC, Crocs team up to create Bucket Clog

Newsfeed Now

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Newsfeed Now for February 13, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 13, 2020"

Man says he was attacked over his hat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man says he was attacked over his hat"

Scoring big against all odds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scoring big against all odds"

Scoring big against all odds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scoring big against all odds"

War Hero Laid to Rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "War Hero Laid to Rest"

Newsfeed Now: Arkansan Goes to Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Arkansan Goes to Broadway"

Altercation between Camden Police Officer and high school under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altercation between Camden Police Officer and high school under investigation"

Viral Incident at Camden Fairview High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Viral Incident at Camden Fairview High School"

Newsfeed Now: Oscar Predictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Oscar Predictions"
More Newsfeed Now

(CNN NEWSSOURCE) – Crocs, the footwear company and frequent collaborator with unusual artists and brands, has joined forces with KFC, for a perfect match.The two brands teamed up to create the KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog, a limited edition shoe covered in a fried chicken print.

The uniquely designed shoe has the iconic KFC red-striped bucket on the base of the Croc and comes with two attachable charms that could easily be mistaken for the real deal — they look and smell like fried chicken.Yes, right there on the shoe.

The Crocs will be available in unisex sizes this spring.

The chicken smell could very well linger into the heat of summer.All can be yours for $59.99.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories