‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 years on the air

(KETK) – The iconic show “Judge Judy” will be ending production after 25 seasons, according to multiple Hollywood sources.

The courtroom star, Judy Scheindlin, will reportedly make an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday where she is expected to say the 2020-21 season of “Judge Judy” will be its last.

Scheindlin is expected to say that she won’t be done yet. She is expected to reveal that a show called “Judy Justice” will be coming out soon.

Scheindlin is the highest-paid personality on TV, earning $47 million a year, Hollywood Reporter says.