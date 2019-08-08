“He’s coming back to taunt us”: Monroe woman arrested after shooting at ‘drone’ that turned out to be an airplane

UPDATE 6:00 p.m.– When police arrived at Stacy Rodgers house, officers say she admitted firing three rounds at a drone, trying to shoot it down. However, it wasn’t a drone…but a manned aircraft.



“So last night we were doing our second round of aerial spray work as it relates to mosquitoes,” said Shannon Rider, Director of Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District.



The Mosquito Abatement District says it notified Ouachita Parish residents ahead of time to make sure they knew what was happening.



“48 hours or more in advanced, 24 hours in advance and then the day of, so we do try and keep everybody abreast of what’s going on,” said Rider.



The district contracts out to Clarke Environmental Mosquito Control for aerial spraying. The company says none of the bullets hit the plane.



“We were informed once our pilot landed by the local authorities that this incident had transpired, they were not aware at the time as far as I know,” said Laura Mcgowan, Spokes Person for Clarke Environmental Mosquito Control.



But after learning what happened- they say the crew was a little shaken up.

These planes fly at 300 feet, which is pretty low to the ground. For comparison, it’s a little higher than tree level.



Rodgers was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, but is out after paying a 500 dollar bond.



“A lot of folks we have on the ground they’ve been doing this for more than 30 years and this is the first time they’ve ever encountered something like this,” said Mcgowan.



Residents are encouraged to call their local non emergency police line if they see an aircraft that may look suspicious.

