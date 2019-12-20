Finally a home for Arkansas shelter dog after seven years

Breaking News
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) – It’s a brave new world for seven-year-old “Scout” since he found the loving arms of foster mom Andrea Denk and her son Eddie.

The Denk’s, from Russellville, fell in love with “Scout” when they visited The Humane Society of the Delta in Helena-West Helena.

“We found out he loves kids, he loves adults, and he loves sitting on the sectional. He’s been working on his leash manners, but he’s very easygoing. He’s just happy,” says Andrea.

The Denk’s will care for “Scout” till someone decides to adopt him. Fostering allows dogs, who have only known a shelter, to let their personality come out. It’s not a surprise to the staff here, who raised “Scout” since he was a pup.

“He’s always been sweet and always been loving. When our foster took Scout home, she just couldn’t believe it because he transitioned so well, but he’s a sweetheart,” says Rita Merritt, Humane Society Of The Delta.

You may thinking…seven years in a shelter? But you’d be surprised to know there are some dogs that have called the Humane Society of the Delta home for even longer. This is a “no-kill” shelter, so dogs and cats stay until they are adopted.

“We have between 250 and 275 dogs. We have over 50 cats. Mainly it’s because people won’t spay and neuter. We need a spay and neuter clinic so badly,” adds Merrit.

Staff members here say there is a crisis in Phillips County involving abandoned and abused animals, like Isaac, brought from near starvation to a loving dog looking for a good home.

“If more people would foster, I feel like at least half of them would already have permanent homes. Because once they fall in love with them, they can’t let them go,” Merritt continues.

