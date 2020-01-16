Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas

Newsfeed Now

by: Michael Esparza

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020"

FIELD-GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: Lobos kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas

Thumbnail for the video titled "FIELD-GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: Lobos kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas"

Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas"

Students help coach battling cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students help coach battling cancer"

Newsfeed Now for January 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 15, 2020"

Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies"

Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football"

Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football"

Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate"
More Newsfeed Now

STUTTGART, Ark. – A trending social media “10 push up” challenge that started in support for a coach battling cancer has students all across Arkansas participating in a show of support.

Marc Stringer was a basketball coach at White Hall when he was first diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2016.

Early this month his prognosis took a turn for the worst, according to a Facebook post by Stringer’s wife.

A bacterial lung infection caused by pneumonia sent the coach to the hospital.

The challenge was created by one of Stringer’s former players.

Now, the coach’s nephew is in on it and for his birthday helped lead his Pre-K class in the viral “10 Push Up” challenge.

“Cause I’m so strong,” says 5-year-old Barrett.

The challenge has been done by students and people all across Arkansas using the hashtag – #StringerStrong.

Between the shares and posts, the push-up challenge has been viewed more than 10-thousand times.

Stringer remains in the hospital recovering.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories