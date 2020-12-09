Coroner’s office needs help finding family of 3 found dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is hoping the public can help find the families of three unrelated people who were found dead this December.

Oscar Jones, 70 of Birmingham, was found unresponsive near 14th Street and 1st Avenue North on Dec. 5. His friend found him lying underneath a bridge, the coroner’s office reports. Jones is known by police to be homeless and is regularly seen in the area where he was found. Authorities say his friends have no knowledge of family and all effort to find anyone has failed. In 2000 and 2005, Jones listed a home address in the 1900 block of 30th Avenue North, Birmingham, Ala. He died of natural causes.

Charles Hunter, 64 of Tarrant, Ala. was found unresponsive by a neighbor on Dec. 7. He was sitting inside a pickup truck in his driveway in the 1200 block of Geneva Street, Tarrant, Ala. The coroner’s office said neighbors say that Hunter lives alone and has no known family. In 2018, Hunter listed his residence in the 7800 block of 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Ala. He died of natural causes.

James Nibblett, 62 of Warrior, Ala. was found dead on Dec. 8 inside his home in the 600 block of Hilltop Avenue, Warrior, Ala. Authorities were called to the residence by neighbors for a welfare check and Warrior Fire and Rescue found Nibblett unresponsive. Neighbors say that hadn’t seen him in a few days and were unable to get him to answer the door. In 2009 the Nibblett listed his address in the 2100 block of 10th Avenue South, Birmingham, Ala. He also died of natural causes.

The coroner’s office is requesting that family or anyone with knowledge of family to please contact the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.