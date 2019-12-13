Clean Sweep for LSU at college football awards show

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks with Joe Burrow #9 in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LSU football hauled in a program-defining sweep of several national awards Thursday night, including the top honors for best quarterback, best wide receiver, best defensive back and best head coach.

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow stole the show winning the Maxwell Award as the best player in the country, along with the Davey O’Brien and Walter Camp Awards. Burrow has thrown for a spectacular 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Sophomore Jamar Chase took home the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in the nation. Chase hauled in 73 catches for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 20.5 yards per catch.

Junior safety Grant Delpit also claimed the Thorpe Award as the country’s top defensive back.

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a 13-0 record, the SEC Championship and the top seed in the College Football Playoff, won National Coach of the Year honors as well.