Biker Dad: Bolt of lightning kills motorcyclist on Florida highway

UPDATE: Officers say the man was from North Carolina An off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike. This may sound like a bizarre, very rare incident. But the national lightning safety council says ten lightning strike deaths linked to motorcycles have happened since 2006.



VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A biker was killed on a Florida highway when a bolt of lightning hit him. It happened Sunday afternoon on Southbound I-95 near Ormond Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the biker was hit by lightning on the top of his helmet. A picture of the rider’s helmet tweeted by the Florida Highway Patrol shows cracks in the top where the lightning struck. The motorcycle then flew off the highway and crashed. His name has not been released because next of kin have not been notified.

This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019

Lightning is the second deadliest weather phenomenon after flooding. About 50 people die every year from lightning strikes in the U.S. according to NOAA.