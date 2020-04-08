Arkansas boy goes viral showing his love for his baby sister

A new kind of war: bracing for the worst and praying for the best

MARION, Ark. — A little boy in Marion is becoming a familiar face after a video capturing his love for his baby sister went viral.

This video has been it’s been shared more than 10 thousand times and viewed by more than 200 thousand people.

This is 1-year-old brooks Williams from Marion Arkansas his brother captured this moment a few weeks ago when his baby sister was brought home from the hospital.

As you can see he doesn’t want to spend a lot of time away from her so his parents decided to share the video in hopes of providing a smile they say everyone needs right now.

“If everybody would fill up their social media with good things and happy things right now it would bring a lot of joy to everybody’s life and that’s what we are trying to do,” said Logan Williams.

Brooks’ parents tell me he is a bit of the celebrity he even has his own Facebook page but now he’s becoming a real-life celebrity. The story has been picked up by major publications including people magazine and daily mail they just hope people will keep sharing the video in hopes of being a smile during this time.