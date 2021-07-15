zTrip Taxi’s in Mobile running Back to School Food Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Back to school is almost here and that means the backpack program at Feeding the Gulf Coast is starting back up!

They are in need of donations and many local organizations and businesses are running food drives. For the first time, zTrip Taxis decided to get involved and help the community.

All 40 ZTrip taxi’s across Mobile will be running a food drive until August 20. They will have boxes in the back where passengers are able to donate. All of the food will then be donated to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“What we want to do is we want to help and give back,” Hayden Haynes, Sales and Recruiting Manager at zTrip, explained. “We want to use our taxis to help out and we want to make sure that there are 40 different spots where someone can go to drop off food.”



The backpack program at Feeding the Gulf Coast makes sure students across 17 schools along the Gulf Coast are provided meals on the weekend.