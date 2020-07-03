Zero tolerance enforced for Gulf Shores this Fourth of July Weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)- The city officials of Gulf Shores have put out a zero-tolerance order for this Fourth Of July weekend. Melvin Shepard, Battalion Chief of Gulf Shores, explains how they are combating the recent spikes in numbers during the busiest weekend of the summer.

“The lifeguards are wearing facial coverings anytime time we have to speak to the public, ” Melvin said. ”anytime we are in another vehicle with an employee we are wearing them. We know that people really aren’t going to wear masks at the beach so we are really encouraging people to maintain social distancing and to keep their group sizes to less than 10 people.”

There will be no max capacity numbers enforced as the parking availability acts like a filter.

”The parking lot helps with the max capacity on the beach and once we run out of parking on the north side of the road there will be nowhere for people to park,” Melvin said.

We need to not only watch out for afternoon thunderstorms but also continue to follow social distancing orders this Fourth of July weekend.

LATEST STORIES