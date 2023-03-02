MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The saying “leave it all on the field” has reached new heights for the youth of Mobile County.

When three football coaches aren’t tackling the job of training athletes at both Mary G Montgomery and Blount High School, they are encouraging young people in our community to put their focus on a healthier lifestyle in hopes of keep them off the streets and out of trouble.

Their newly formed non-profit, Home Field Advantage, promotes education, exercise and empowerment. Some of the things the bi-weekly athletic camp focus on are mental health, strength training, spirituality and positive affirmations.

The Co-Founders believe the best way to reach young people is leading by example and showing them what it looks like to make a positive outcome out of a negative environment.

“We relate to the kids, we were once those kids, we were once in those kids’ shoes,” said Enrique Williams. “We know the aspirations and the difficulty of some of the real-life situations that they’re dealing with.”

On the weeks that they aren’t training on the field, their goal is to hold Bible studies and fellowship for the youth.

“The Bible scriptures will basically be the medicine inside of the candy,” said Romelle Jones. “We can draw people in and feed them physically and make sure that they are also able to leave with a little bit of spiritual substance to fill them up and keep them going in the right direction throughout the week.”

When Jared Hollins and Kameron Horn aren’t playing football at Mary G Montgomery, they are mentoring the kids that attend Home Field Advantage camp.

“It’s a good feeling and experience to be able to give back to kids that are growing up, going through the things that I once did,” said Hollins, a junior football player at MGM. “God has been good to me, the game has been good to me.”

“I feel like there’s no excuse at this point because this is the easiest way to get away from all the negativity,” said Horn, a senior football player at MGM.

The proceeds from HFA camps go to their “stop the violence campaign.” Their first march was at a Mardi Gras parade in Prichard. They passed out brochures to educate people about their plan of action on how to put an end to the revolving door of crime in our community.

Their next camp will be held March 11 at Semmes Baseball Association field.

“Starting this was truly a calling and gift from God because God knows what needs to be done in these neighborhoods,” said Jones. “If not us, then who?”

For more information on Home Field Advantage visit their Facebook and Instagram.