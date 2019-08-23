Youth football team uniform fiasco days before first game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A youth football league says they’ve been scammed out of their uniforms for the year. Now they are scrambling to get something to wear for their first game this Saturday.

The Trimmier Park Saints has about 67 teams made up of about 160 to 170 players, and all of them are without a uniform. President of the Trimmier Park Saints, Coach Tommie Vine said, “We have four and five-year-olds over here and they don’t really know what’s going on other than coach where is my uniform, and it’s hard trying to explain to a four-year-old and a five-year-old, well we’ve been had.”

Coach Tommie Vine never had a problem ordering uniforms from overseas before. He says he’s done it several times. He said, “This is some of the samples that he sent. I mean, he did, I sent him the money, he sent the samples. I mean great stitching, great artwork.”

After getting the samples Coach Vine sent the full order and the deposit to the man making the uniforms. He ordered between 160 and 170 uniforms and spent about $4,500 on it all. He thought his team would be fully outfitted for their first game. He said, “He sent videos of them actually making these uniforms, so I’m really lost at what happened.”

Coach Vine says the man cut off all communication with him and the parents of his players who have also tried reaching out. Now his team is out of options, and out of money to re-order with someone else. Coach Vine said, “Now we’re over there now trying to figure out practice jerseys or something. We can maybe run out and find some numbers and maybe iron on or something.”

CLICK THIS LINK to donate to the team’s GoFundMe page to help them get uniforms.