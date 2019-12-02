Youth evangelist Acton Bowen pleads guilty to 28 counts of child sex crimes

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The founder of a youth ministry indicted on child sex crime charges in 2018 plead guilty Monday, just before jury selection was set to start in his case.

Acton Bowen was initially charged with enticing a child to enter a vehicle and sodomy in Jefferson County in April 2018. He was charged a month later with child sex crime charges in Etowah County.

Bowen plead guilty Monday to all 28 counts he was indicted on last year. No deal was offered in exchange for his plea. He originally pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in September 2018.

According to Etowah County District Attorney Jody Willoughby, all six victims were in court, prepared to testify. A judge will sentence Bowen at a later date, which is expected to be within 30 days.

Bowen plead guilty to felonies ranging from Class A to Class C, as well as misdemeanor.

The former youth minster faces 20 to 99 years for each of the 28 charges to which he pleaded guilty, Willoughby says.