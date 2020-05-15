You’re encouraged to wear your life jacket to work Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Call the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline and leave a message with your question. The number is 251-662-3055. We'll answer one of those questions each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

This is the question for May 14:"Many coronavirus related services require drive-thru. What do people who use public transportation or do not have automobiles do? Thank you."