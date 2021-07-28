YLEH: WKRG News 5 announces Mobile Election debates

Your Local Election HQ

Forums will be held for mayoral race and all seven city council contests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is partnering with Mobile United and the League of Women Voters to host City Council Forums for all seven council districts beginning August 2 and a Mayoral Debate on August 16.

All events will be streamed live on WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook page.

The Mayoral Debate will also be broadcast live on WKRG-TV at 6 p.m. central time. All debates can be accessed afterward at WKRG.com.

Below is a map to see what district you are in:

Mobile City Council MapDownload

Forums by District: City Council Forums will be held at and televised live from the WKRG Studios on the following nights and in the following order from 7-8:30 p.m.

  • District 1: Monday, August 2 7-8:30 p.m.
  • District 2: Tuesday, August 3 7-8:30 p.m.
  • District 3: Friday, August 6 7-8:30 p.m.
  • District 4: Wednesday, August 4 7-8:30 p.m.
  • District 5: Monday, August 9 7-8:30 p.m.
  • District 6: Tuesday, August 10 7-8:30 p.m.
  • District 7: Wednesday, August 11 7-8:30 p.m.

The Mayoral Debate will be held on Monday, August 16 from 6-7 p.m. in front of a live, limited audience at the MacQueen Alumni Center on the University of South Alabama campus.  Registration will be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on August 2, 2021, at the Mobile United website: www.mobileunited.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories