YLEH: WKRG News 5 announces Mobile Election debates

Forums will be held for mayoral race and all seven city council contests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is partnering with Mobile United and the League of Women Voters to host City Council Forums for all seven council districts beginning August 2 and a Mayoral Debate on August 16.

All events will be streamed live on WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook page.

The Mayoral Debate will also be broadcast live on WKRG-TV at 6 p.m. central time. All debates can be accessed afterward at WKRG.com.

Below is a map to see what district you are in:

Forums by District: City Council Forums will be held at and televised live from the WKRG Studios on the following nights and in the following order from 7-8:30 p.m.

District 1: Monday, August 2 7-8:30 p.m.

District 2: Tuesday, August 3 7-8:30 p.m.

District 3: Friday, August 6 7-8:30 p.m.

District 4: Wednesday, August 4 7-8:30 p.m.

District 5: Monday, August 9 7-8:30 p.m.

District 6: Tuesday, August 10 7-8:30 p.m.

District 7: Wednesday, August 11 7-8:30 p.m.

The Mayoral Debate will be held on Monday, August 16 from 6-7 p.m. in front of a live, limited audience at the MacQueen Alumni Center on the University of South Alabama campus. Registration will be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on August 2, 2021, at the Mobile United website: www.mobileunited.org.