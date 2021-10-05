William Carroll takes District 2 seat in runoff election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council District 2 runoff election results ended with former councilman William Carroll defeating the late Levon Manzie.

After the results came in, Carroll first thanked everyone who voted for him and his supporters. He says he proud because he says they ran this campaign on a “shoestring budget” and it could not have been won without volunteers out in the community rallying support.

Carroll says his win over incumbent Levon Manzie, who passed away on Sept. 19, is not a loss for Manzie supporters, but a win for the district. “Tonight is not a loss for Levon Manzie — tonight is a win for District 2.” Carroll said “There is no loss here for the Manzie family because the Manzie that was councilman for District 2 — his legacy will live on.”

In recent weeks News 5 investigated into some conservative political groups have been helping fund “Vote for Manzie” efforts, including a political action committee out of Auburn. Those groups poured out thousands of dollars to push for a special election. Carroll believes that played a large role in his win tonight, saying, “A lot of people were upset about outside influencers in the city of Mobile trying to solicit support, for that may allude to another issue out there… It feels good — it’s sort of like David and Goliath.”

Annexation being a top issue throughout this runoff, he says he isn’t against it if it’s done in the right way, but he says he feels they city isn’t ready. Carroll said he is ready to get to work for District 2.

“I can’t say how humbled I am that I’ve been chosen to represent them and the district as a whole,” Carroll said.

Levon Manzie’s family declined to comment on the election results.