MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your local election headquarters and we will provide real-time election results in the Nov. 8 midterm elections after the polls close on Tuesday for local and statewide races for both Alabama and Florida.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. CST. Some Florida election results will start to come in an hour earlier because they are in Eastern time.
Whether you’re looking for major state-wide races like governor and senate contests or you’re in search of local election results, you can find them on WKRG.com. Our Election Results page will take you to state-wide and local election result pages, so you can easily find results for the races and ballot measures that matter to you.
