WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: Alabama District 1 Congressional Debate

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 will televise a live debate among the five Republicans running for Lower Alabama’s congressional seat on Thursday, November 21, from 6 pm to 7 pm. You can also watch the entire debate on wkrg.com. The second hour, 7 pm until 8 pm will exclusively be streamed live on wkrg.com.

FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan will moderate the debate with News 5’s Peter Albrecht.

The Republican field includes two-term Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, former State Senator Bill Hightower, State Representative Chris Pringle, Baldwin County businessman Wes Lambert, and former intelligence officer John Castorani of Fairhope

Five Republicans and three Democrats are running for the seat currently held by Bradley Byrne who is running for U.S. Senate. There is no incumbent in the race for the first time in six years and just the third time in 55 years. History says the winner of this race could be in office for quite some time.

The debate will be held at the J.C. Davis Municipal Auditorium in Chickasaw. The event is free and open to the public.