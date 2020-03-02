Voting machines roll out in Mobile County ahead of Super Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters still have time to make up their minds in what could be one of the most closely watched primaries in recent memory in Alabama. Primaries can sometimes be a forgotten part of the election cycle but it appears there are a lot of voters excited to cast a ballot less than 24 hours from now.

Mobile County employees were busy Monday morning loading up pre-checked voting machines and tables into trucks–ready to head out to the many polling locations across Mobile County. It’s the last step in getting ready for Super Tuesday. For the first time in a while, both Democratic and Republican ballots have closely watched, competitive races in Alabama. That may prompt a higher than average turnout for a primary. Voters are ready to hit the polls in the morning, and some are still in the undecided column.

“Still weighing my thoughts on which candidate but I’m excited to go vote, people died for that right, I”m thinking of Selma crossing the bridge yesterday, made me excited to get out there tomorrow and vote,” said voter Geanous McCann. Polls open at 7 am Tuesday and are open for 12 hours straight. It takes a small army of poll volunteers to make sure the vote runs smoothly every cycle.

