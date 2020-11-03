Voting machine issues in Spanish Fort creating longer lines

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Probate Office has confirmed to WKRG News 5 there were technical issues Tuesday morning as voters arrived to the polls in Spanish Fort.

Violetta Smith, the county’s election coordinator, tells WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown one machine was down at the Spanish Fort Community Center briefly, but it was back up and running as of mid morning.

A machine at the New Life Assembly of God location is still out of service as of 10:15 a.m. Smith confirms a technician is working on the machine, but no timeframe has been given as to when the machine will be back online. She tells us if a new machine is needed it will be brought in, but so far that decision has not been made.

