Voters in anticipation: Election reaction from Mobile to Northwest Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While the country anxiously awaits the results of the presidential election, on the Gulf Coast — the choice is clear. Mississippi, Alabama and Florida all went red — Mississippi and Alabama, rather quickly.
But that doesn’t mean people here aren’t apprehensive with the unknown.
Some common words we heard when we talked to voters Wednesday: unnerving, uncertain and uneasy.
Watch our video to hear what exactly they had to say.
