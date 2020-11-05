Voters in anticipation: Election reaction from Mobile to Northwest Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While the country anxiously awaits the results of the presidential election, on the Gulf Coast — the choice is clear. Mississippi, Alabama and Florida all went red — Mississippi and Alabama, rather quickly.

But that doesn’t mean people here aren’t apprehensive with the unknown.

Some common words we heard when we talked to voters Wednesday: unnerving, uncertain and uneasy.

Watch our video to hear what exactly they had to say.

