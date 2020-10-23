U.S. Supreme Court puts Alabama curbside voting on hold

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has put on hold a lower court order that would have permitted curbside voting in Alabama in November. The justices’ vote on Wednesday was 5-3, with the court’s three liberals dissenting.

As is typical when the Supreme Court acts on an emergency basis, the justices in the majority did not explain their decision. It wasn’t clear how many counties might have offered curbside voting, allowing people to vote from their car by handing their ballot to a poll worker.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Elena Kagan, described the lower court’s order allowing curbside voting in November as “modest.”

