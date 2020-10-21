Trump might make campaign pit stop in Pensacola Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — President Trump might be planning a campaign rally in Pensacola later this week. Zeke Miller of the Associated Press says this a possibility because the FAA has issued an advisory to pilots warning of temporary airspace restrictions in the area on Friday due to “VIP movement.”
That’s what we know right now, if there is any official word of a rally we will report it right here on WKRG News 5.
