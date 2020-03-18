Trump/Biden win Florida Primary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida polls have closed.

Multiple polls and sources have given former vice president Joe Biden a notable lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders. Stay with WFLA+ as we live blog the results of Florida’s primary election.

Here is our live coverage from throughout the evening (Updates go from most recent to oldest):

9:47p.m

More than 97 percent of Florida’s precincts reporting, Joe Biden still leads with 61.7 percent of votes, compared to Bernie Sanders 22.8 percent.

Biden may be celebrating a victory in Florida already.

9:17 p.m

With 89 percent of Florida precincts reporting, Biden maintains his lead over Sanders with 61.6 percent of votes in Florida.

Currently, Biden is poised to get 130 delates while Sanders will receive 48 delegates.

9:05 p.m

The Sarasota Supervisor of Elections is reporting more than 85 percent of its voters approving of Referendum A the Longboat Key Gulfside Bond.

James Oliver Sr. garnered more than 63 percent of voters in the county over Kimberly Branch for the Board of Trustees seat 3.

