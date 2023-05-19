MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Campaign signs for Josh Woods and Kyle Callaghan have been filling the yards throughout neighborhoods in District 6 for weeks but a new sign has joined the party.

Linh Hoach, who says she was an immigrant from Vietnam and settled with her family in Bayou La Batre when she was eight, announced she is running for the District 6 seat via a Facebook post on May 9.

That Facebook post reads in part — “My top priorities are to keep our city family-friendly, safe for all, drug free and reduce crime and gang activities….My Christian background, along with my experiences as an immigrant and small business owner will be a positive influence to those I will be working with if elected.”

News 5 reached out to Hoach for an on-camera interview but she and her campaign team declined saying want to make an official announcement next Friday.

Hoach’s opponents, Woods and Callaghan, welcome her to the race but their eyes are still on the prize.

“Both my opponents are really wonderful people,” said Callaghan. “The new candidate is coming in and she’s really a nice young lady and it’s a wonderful campaign right now.”

“No matter who runs, no matter what opponents we have, we’re just going to keep focused on our race,” said Woods. “Progress, not politics is resonating in District 6… District 6 is looking for somebody that’s going to be there, that’s going to be there for the future, that’s going to maintain and has roots in District 6.”

The candidates have roughly nine weeks left to campaign before the special election. Woods and Callaghan are taking to the streets to gain supporters.

“We’re working our tails off,” said Woods. “In the streets, meeting everybody we can in District 6 and we’ve had a lot of success, we’ve seen momentum picking up in our campaign.”

“We’ve just been hitting the neighborhoods and talking to people about their concerns,” said Callaghan. “If I’m fortunate enough to be elected, I’ll be the voice of District 6 and take their concerns down to the city hall…we’ve been talking about infrastructure and the traffic on Airport Boulevard.”

The special election will be held on July 25 but voting for the District 6 city council seat isn’t the only election that is expected to take place in July.

The City of Mobile says the annexation voting date hasn’t been set yet for any of the four proposed areas but they expect it to be in July before the special election takes place.

However, if residents vote to come into the city, they would not be able to cast their vote in the District 6 election but they would be able to vote in all future city council and mayoral elections, according to a City of Mobile spokesperson.