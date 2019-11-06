Tate Reeves wins Mississippi governor’s race

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, a gubernatorial candidate, flanked by wife, Elee Reeves, congratulates his supporters during an appearance at his election watch party in Flowood, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Reeves was in the lead of his party primary. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Republicans are keeping their hold on the governorship in Mississippi, despite facing the best-funded Democrat in more than a decade.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday defeated Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two candidates who ran low-budget campaigns.

Reeves will succeed Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by state law to two terms.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both traveled to Mississippi in recent days to campaign for Reeves, who is completing his second term as lieutenant governor after serving two terms as the elected state treasurer.

Hood is finishing his fourth term as attorney general.

Republicans have been governor in Mississippi for 24 of the last 28 years. The last Democratic governor lost in 2003 as he sought a second term.