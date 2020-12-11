Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit to overturn election results

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

Even though attorneys general from 18 states supported the long-shot effort to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia – ultimately their number didn’t matter because the highest court in the land was just not buying what they were selling.

The justices denied the lawsuit late Friday, ruling that “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its election.”

In other words: elections in other states were not the business of Texas.

It was the second setback this week for the Trump campaign at the hands of the justices who earlier rejected a similar request regarding the results of Pennsylvania alone.

The Texas lawsuit argued that widespread fraud and irregularities in those four states had somehow burdened the people of Texas and left the results in those states so tainted, they should be overturned.

If it had somehow succeeded, those states and their 62 electoral votes could have been taken away from Joe Biden and awarded to President Trump. If that happened, the president would win a second term.

But the case relied on many of the same claims, stuffed ballot boxes, corrupted machines, late night vote drops – all made in lawsuits across the land that judges have tossed out of court.

Still, 18 attorneys general supported the lawsuit and more than 100 Republican members of Congress signed on as well, though by extension the suit cast doubt on their elections too. Rep. Tim Walberg of (R-MI-7) was one of them.

“I don’t accept that Joe Biden won anything yet, until we’ve exhausted all the resources that are legal,” Rep. Walberg said.

Those states whose elections were being questioned attacked the lawsuit.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the effort a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.”

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

Texas’ Republican Party Chairman Allen West’s issued a statement after the order came down:

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, have decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” ALLEN WEST, TEXAS GOP CHAIRMAN

