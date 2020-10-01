Spanish Fort mayoral challenger not attending debate ahead of Tuesday’s runoff

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Rebecca Cornelius informed the WKRG newsroom Wednesday that she would not be attending Thursday’s pre-scheduled debate with incumbent Mike McMillan due to a “prior engagement.”

We reached out to her spokesperson for more insight, given the event would be the final official public event for Cornelius head of Tuesday’s vote. We received the following statement.

“What I am and what I am not: I am not a career politician. I am not afraid to make

hard decisions. I am not afraid of Mike McMillan. I am a Spanish Fort Citizen

for 18 years. I am passionate about our city and full of new ideas. I am standing up

for myself by not attending the debate Thursday night.”

We asked Mayor McMillan about his thoughts on Cornelius no longer attending. In a statement, he said “She certainly has that right but I believe the citizens deserve the opportunity to hear her views.”

An event will still take place Thursday evening, however the format will be more similar to a forum with residents able to ask McMillan questions.

