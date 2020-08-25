Spanish Fort election could be referendum on mayor accused of slapping former city employee

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters head to the polls this morning in cities across the state. Municipal elections are being held as scheduled today despite some concern earlier in the week they could be delayed because of a tropical weather threat.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Millian is running for a third term against three challengers Jeffrey Batley, David Westerfield and Rebecca Cornelius, but one big issue hangs over the race.

McMillian is accused of slapping a now-former city employee last year. He was charged with harassment. Recently, a security video of that incident leaked online. McMillian and the city as a whole had said little on the investigation until the leak, releasing a statement a short time later. The election today may be a referendum on the mayor himself and if voters feel he should get a third term despite the charges that have been leveled. A crowded field could also split the incumbent/anti-incumbent vote. We’ll find out later. Polls open at 7 this morning and stay open until 7 tonight. Spanish Fort City Hall is the only polling location for their municipal election.

