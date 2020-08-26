Some local municipal elections heading toward runoffs

(WKRG) — The race to see who will lead the city of Spanish Fort is heading to a runoff after yesterday’s municipal elections.

Incumbent Mayor Mike McMillan will face Rebecca Cornelius in October.

McMillan won 46 percent of the vote, despite his upcoming trial for criminal harrassment charges. He’s accused of slapping a former city employee while on the job.

That runoff election is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood announced he would not run for re-election, so now, voters will be back at the polls in October to see who will become Daphne’s next mayor. That’s when Robin LeJune and Steve Carey will face off.

LeJune won 44 percent of yesterday’s vote, with Carey right behind with 43 percent.

The runoff election is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Two races on the other side of Mobile bay are also heading to a runoff.

Incumbent Mayor Jimmie Gardner and City Councilman Lorenzo Martin came out on top in the race to see who will lead the city of Prichard.

Gardner got 43 percent of the vote yesterday. Martin got 25 percent.

The election for the District Four City Council Seat will also head to a runoff.. Incumbent Councilwoman Samantha Richardson will take on George McCall in that race.

The District One race will also be a runoff, with Annie Williams facing Joseph Giles Sr.

