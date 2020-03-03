Sessions votes in Mobile, says he’ll have better Trump relationship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Of all the storylines you have going into this Super Tuesday, there is none more recognized and watched outside of Alabama than Jeff Sessions trying to reclaim his old senate seat. Sessions and his wife walked in to vote earlier this morning at the Volunteers of America in Mobile on Hillcrest Tuesday morning.

Anyone who follows the palace intrigue out of the Trump White House knows the Sessions story. He was a very early supporter of Donald Trump. He was the first senator to endorse Trump. He became Trump’s first Attorney General. While he was effective at executing conservative policies Trump didn’t like Sessions for recusing himself in the Russia probe. In the end, the President openly mocked him and fired him the day after the 2018 midterm election. Despite all that, Sessions says he doesn’t think he’d have a strained relationship with the President in a second Trump term.

“I’ll have a better relationship I know what he campaigned on I was with him at those rallies I saw how people reacted to his strength and his vigor, I do think he’ll win again,” said Sessions outside his polling location. Sessions isn’t waltzing to the Republican nomination. He’s in a tough race with Bradley Byrne and Tommy Tuberville among others. Sessions says he’s already preparing for a primary runoff which seems like an almost certainty.

