Senator Doug Jones makes final push on campaign trail in Mobile, one day before Election Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones made a final push on the campaign trail in Mobile just one day before the election.

Jones held a campaign event at the Mobile County Democratic Headquarters at 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

Several dozen people attended and showed their support for Jones.

Masks were worn and social distancing was practiced as Jones talked about the work he has done in Washington D.C. over the last two years and discussed why he thinks he should be re-elected.

“I can’t tell you we are going to win this race but I believe we are going to win it because we feel the energy, we see what has been going. At the end of the day, the people want leadership, they want somebody that can get something done for them,” said Senator Doug Jones to reporters after the campaign event.

Jones faces a difficult path to re-election in a state that was one of President Trump’s strongest in 2016.

Jones is running against Republican Tommy Tuberville.

The polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: