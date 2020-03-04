Sen. Doug Jones calls on Alabamians to ‘reject those that seek to divide us’ during Alabama Senate Primary

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, AL – DECEMBER 13: Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) speaks during a December 13, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Jones stated that US President Donald Trump called him today to congratulate him on his victory. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones released the following statement on the Alabama Senate Primary:

“Thanks to my friend, Jason Isbell, our One Alabama concert kicked off tonight by bringing people together to celebrate good music and unity and all that Alabamians have in common. That’s what our campaign is about — calling on all Alabamians to reject those that seek to divide us and come together as one Alabama to build a better future. As Alabama’s United States Senator, I’m focused on the kitchen table issues that affect all Alabamians, not divisive rhetoric or political pandering. I look forward to discussing issues like health care, education and supporting our military families with whoever wins the primary.”

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories