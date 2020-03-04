Sen. Doug Jones calls on Alabamians to ‘reject those that seek to divide us’ during Alabama Senate Primary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones released the following statement on the Alabama Senate Primary:
“Thanks to my friend, Jason Isbell, our One Alabama concert kicked off tonight by bringing people together to celebrate good music and unity and all that Alabamians have in common. That’s what our campaign is about — calling on all Alabamians to reject those that seek to divide us and come together as one Alabama to build a better future. As Alabama’s United States Senator, I’m focused on the kitchen table issues that affect all Alabamians, not divisive rhetoric or political pandering. I look forward to discussing issues like health care, education and supporting our military families with whoever wins the primary.”U.S. Sen. Doug Jones
LATEST STORIES
- North Carolina police searching for abducted 4-year-old girl
- Florida lawmakers address emotional support animal laws
- City of Nashville holds vigil for victims in wake of tornado outbreak
- AP source: Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results
- Wanna watch “The Office” and earn cash? That’s what she said