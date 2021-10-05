Scott Jones to take over District 6 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Scott Jones defeated Josh Woods in Tuesday’s runoff election for Mobile City Council District 6.

The seat opened with Bess Rich announcing her retirement. She has held the seat since 2010.

As Jones accepted his victory, he offered his support and gratitude for Rich and hopes to honor her as he serves the role.

He’s looking forward to getting started.

We asked him what the first order of business is.

“That’s up to the mayor. This is the mayor’s administration and I think in conjunction with that, we’ve got to get the pieces of the city council put together,” Jones said.

His opponent, Josh Woods sent WKRG News 5 the following statement in response to the results.